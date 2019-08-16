Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,414,600 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 34,831,900 shares. Currently, 57.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.9 days.

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 100,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOGO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,183. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $413.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Gogo has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $7.82.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gogo will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOGO shares. Cowen raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital started coverage on Gogo in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

