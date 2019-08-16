Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Short Interest Update

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,091,900 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 1,025,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMLP. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 1,099.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GMLP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 44,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,908. Golar LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $667.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $68.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.404 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 154.29%.

GMLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

