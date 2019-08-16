Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Up 10.4% in July

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the June 30th total of 292,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 651,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 317,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 281,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 105,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $20.50) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of GSBD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $789.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 87.38%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

