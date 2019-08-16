Gossipcoin Market Cap Reaches $12,165.00 (GOSS)

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Gossipcoin has traded down 43.1% against the US dollar. One Gossipcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Gossipcoin has a total market cap of $12,165.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00266542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.01304639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022455 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00094556 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Gossipcoin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 29,440,076 coins. The official website for Gossipcoin is gossipcoin.net . Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin.

Buying and Selling Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossipcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossipcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

