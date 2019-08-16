Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.70. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 161,041 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$5.38 to C$5.40 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.99. The stock has a market cap of $277.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$102.98 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Hernan Martinez sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.61, for a total transaction of C$197,841.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 645,575 shares in the company, valued at C$2,977,198.23. Also, Senior Officer Lombardo Paredes Arenas sold 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.95, for a total transaction of C$174,201.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$201,915.12. Insiders have sold 288,800 shares of company stock worth $1,315,302 in the last quarter.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. It holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia.

