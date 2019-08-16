Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Director S Eugene Edwards Buys 15,000 Shares

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Director S Eugene Edwards purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,620 shares in the company, valued at $326,183. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GPRE traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.52. Green Plains Inc has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.77 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 909.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Green Plains by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Green Plains by 1,415.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 8,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

