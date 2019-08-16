Greenland Minerals and Energy (ASX:GGG) Trading 4% Higher

Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited (ASX:GGG) shares traded up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), 1,792,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The company has a market cap of $130.26 million and a P/E ratio of -38.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.14.

Greenland Minerals and Energy Company Profile (ASX:GGG)

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for rare earth elements, uranium, and zinc. It primarily focuses on advancing the Kvanefjeld multi-element project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

