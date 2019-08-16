Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Griffin Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of GRIF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $42.32. The company has a market cap of $179.57 million, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 12.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 281,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

