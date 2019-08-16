Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Receives $21.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRTS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

GRTS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. 1,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gritstone Oncology has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $32.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 83.79% and a negative net margin of 2,038.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 366.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. 57.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

