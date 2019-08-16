Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Short Interest Down 8.8% in July

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,770. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $354.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.03. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNTY. BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stephens set a $33.00 target price on Guaranty Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 516.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $175,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.