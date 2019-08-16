GVC (LON:GVC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GVC. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 961 ($12.56) price target on shares of GVC in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 1,130 ($14.77) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,059.67 ($13.85).

Get GVC alerts:

Shares of LON GVC traded up GBX 27.80 ($0.36) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 573 ($7.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. GVC has a 1-year low of GBX 504 ($6.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,151 ($15.04). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 611.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 614.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from GVC’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. GVC’s payout ratio is presently -2.62%.

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.