Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) Receives $16.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on HABT. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Habit Restaurants from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

HABT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,845. The company has a market cap of $228.72 million, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Habit Restaurants has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.82 million. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Habit Restaurants will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Habit Restaurants by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 185,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Habit Restaurants by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 102,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Habit Restaurants by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 127,514 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Habit Restaurants by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 934,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Habit Restaurants by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.