Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $94.28

Shares of Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $94.28 and traded as high as $90.90. Hansteen shares last traded at $89.59, with a volume of 74,750 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSTN shares. Numis Securities reduced their target price on Hansteen from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 96 ($1.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Hansteen alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.28. The stock has a market cap of $380.30 million and a PE ratio of 6.69.

About Hansteen (LON:HSTN)

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Hansteen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansteen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.