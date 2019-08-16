HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,800 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on HONE. ValuEngine raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

HarborOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,485. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $649.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $20.08.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.37%. On average, research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 501.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,017.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

