Hardide (LON:HDD) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Hardide stock opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88. Hardide has a 12-month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 83.20 ($1.09). The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

About Hardide

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

