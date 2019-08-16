Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Short Interest Up 9.6% in July

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,115,500 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 15,618,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $73,602.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,737 shares of company stock worth $1,699,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at $25,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 73.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

