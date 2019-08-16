Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Up 5.0% in July

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,725,200 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the June 30th total of 4,498,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $353,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Bloom sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $431,862.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,959 shares of company stock valued at $5,805,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,761,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,845,000 after acquiring an additional 372,454 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. 1,615,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $59.17.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

