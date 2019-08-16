Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 42,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 117,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,915,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $499,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

RODM opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $29.53.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.