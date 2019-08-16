Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 109,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NASDAQ HWBK traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.20. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $28.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 78.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 3,512.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 251,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.