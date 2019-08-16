HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00.

IMGN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.28.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

IMGN opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $412.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 573.13% and a negative net margin of 357.97%. On average, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.