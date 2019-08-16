Head to Head Contrast: Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Maiden and Palomar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 2 0 0 2.00 Palomar 0 1 5 0 2.83

Maiden currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.24%. Palomar has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.05%. Given Maiden’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Maiden is more favorable than Palomar.

Dividends

Maiden pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Palomar does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maiden and Palomar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $2.16 billion 0.02 -$544.62 million N/A N/A Palomar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Palomar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maiden.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Maiden shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maiden and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden -42.41% -287.90% -9.09% Palomar N/A N/A N/A

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.

