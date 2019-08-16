Head to Head Review: Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) and Tenaris (NASDAQ:TS)

Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) and Tenaris (NYSE:TS) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ossen Innovation and Tenaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ossen Innovation N/A N/A N/A Tenaris 12.28% 7.97% 6.52%

Volatility and Risk

Ossen Innovation has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaris has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Ossen Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Tenaris shares are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of Ossen Innovation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tenaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ossen Innovation and Tenaris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ossen Innovation $136.10 million 0.11 $10.38 million N/A N/A Tenaris $7.66 billion 1.64 $876.06 million $1.48 14.42

Tenaris has higher revenue and earnings than Ossen Innovation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ossen Innovation and Tenaris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ossen Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenaris 1 2 6 0 2.56

Tenaris has a consensus price target of $32.35, indicating a potential upside of 51.59%. Given Tenaris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenaris is more favorable than Ossen Innovation.

Dividends

Tenaris pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Ossen Innovation does not pay a dividend. Tenaris pays out 75.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Tenaris beats Ossen Innovation on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ossen Innovation Company Profile

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of pre-stressed steel materials. Its products include plain surface steel wires and strands, and earth coated and zinc-coated pre-stressed steel materials. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices. It also provides offshore line pipe products, including top tensioned and steel catenary risers, export lines and flowlines, bends, corrosion resistant alloys, coiled line pipes, umbilical tubings, and coated pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for onshore line pipe; various seamless steel tubes and pipes for refineries, petrochemical, and gas-processing plants; and tubular products for the power generation industry. In addition, the company offers sucker rods, couplings, and accessories, as well as technical support services; hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless steel tubes and components for use in standard mechanical engineering application, and civil and industrial installations, as well as for manufacturing earth-moving machines, architectural structures, non-oil drilling systems, and gas cylinders; and seamless tubes and tube-based components for car manufacturers and their suppliers. Additionally, it offers financial services. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Tenaris S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Tenaris S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

