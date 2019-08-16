Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,169,700 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 1,070,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 393,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

MLHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Herman Miller from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 14,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $640,701.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,542.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 10,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $473,584.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,988.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,094. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,672,000 after acquiring an additional 260,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,508,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 965,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,008 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after acquiring an additional 60,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.46. 196,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,092. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.63. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Herman Miller will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

