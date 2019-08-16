Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 172.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 524,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $67,702,936.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,052 shares in the company, valued at $61,089,935.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $233,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,929 shares in the company, valued at $24,411,875.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $401,990 and sold 661,336 shares valued at $86,643,260. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,090. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $156.69.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. Hershey’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

