High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of HWO stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.45. 2,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,260. The stock has a market cap of $148.73 million and a P/E ratio of 595.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.60. High Arctic Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$2.30 and a 52-week high of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. High Arctic Energy Services’s payout ratio is 4,950.00%.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

