Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $156.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.75 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

HOLI traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,974. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $927.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.36. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $24.10.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.