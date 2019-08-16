Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,248,600 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 4,944,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. 13,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hologic has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their price target on Hologic to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.95.

In other Hologic news, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $9,480,692.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $200,298.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3,466.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 66.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,363.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

