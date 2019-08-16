Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.02. 1,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,641. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $89.51 and a 1 year high of $135.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.74 and a 200-day moving average of $114.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $431.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.43 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

