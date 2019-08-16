Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $76.62

Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.62 and traded as low as $78.82. Hoya shares last traded at $78.82, with a volume of 496 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hoya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Hoya alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.86.

About Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.