H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.33.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins cut shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.84, for a total value of C$150,744.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$991,260.34.

Shares of TSE HR.UN traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$22.57. The company had a trading volume of 500,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,487. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$18.94 and a 52 week high of C$23.66.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

