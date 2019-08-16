HSBC Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) a GBX 460 Price Target

HSBC set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 713 ($9.32) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.21) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 643.58 ($8.41).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 416.30 ($5.44) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 413.50 ($5.40) and a one year high of GBX 718.40 ($9.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 451.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 515.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

