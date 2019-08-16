HSBC Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €30.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&T currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €28.00 ($32.56).

ETR:SANT opened at €17.07 ($19.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02. S&T has a 1 year low of €15.20 ($17.67) and a 1 year high of €28.06 ($32.63). The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

