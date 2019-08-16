Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.52

Hummingbird Resources Ltd (LON:HUM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.52 and traded as low as $22.80. Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 294,185 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 million and a P/E ratio of -8.02.

About Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company primarily holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali. The company was founded in 2005 and is Headquartered in West Midlands, the United Kingdom.

