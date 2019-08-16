Hunting (LON:HTG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hunting (LON:HTG) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 642 ($8.39) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 728 ($9.51).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HTG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 777.08 ($10.15).

Shares of LON:HTG traded up GBX 14.20 ($0.19) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 428.40 ($5.60). The stock had a trading volume of 345,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The stock has a market cap of $715.17 million and a P/E ratio of 8.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 503.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 549.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 426.20 ($5.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 883.50 ($11.54).

In other Hunting news, insider Keith Lough acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £15,720 ($20,540.96). Also, insider Peter Rose sold 52,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total value of £259,152.40 ($338,628.51).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

