Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,610 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 161,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 477.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 198,706 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 685,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 224,558 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 525.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 299,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 251,400 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUN traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 234,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,369. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.29. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $38,020.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 179,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

