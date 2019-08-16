HyperQuant Achieves Market Cap of $79,620.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDAX, Hotbit and Kryptono. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $79,620.00 and approximately $221,286.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00267885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.01310860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00022447 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00094953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,083,368 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDAX and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.