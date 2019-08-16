HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HyreCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of HyreCar in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.04.

Get HyreCar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. 1,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,101. The company has a market cap of $34.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $8.03.

In other news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi purchased 22,365 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $89,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in HyreCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its position in HyreCar by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 142,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.