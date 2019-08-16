i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Director Purchases $42,700.00 in Stock

i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Director David K. Morgan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $42,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IIIV stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $585.92 million, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.22. i3 Verticals Inc has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IIIV shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research set a $31.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in i3 Verticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in i3 Verticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in i3 Verticals by 4,273.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

