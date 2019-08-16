IAA (NYSE:IAA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their hold rating on shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on IAA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IAA in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of IAA in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IAA in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IAA in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IAA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $44.06 on Monday. IAA has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $366.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,091,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,867,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,280,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,397,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,239,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

