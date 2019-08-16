Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Acquires 24,800 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 196.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,301,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,670,000 after buying an additional 185,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 88,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.27. The company had a trading volume of 497 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $104.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 77.10% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWI. Nomura increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

