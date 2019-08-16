Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Increases Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 149.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,300 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 98,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

GPK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. 23,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,799,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.58.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

