Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Reduces Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,110 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAZZ stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.32. The stock had a trading volume of 37,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,320. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $113.52 and a twelve month high of $176.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $534.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 32.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $600,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $98,481.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Mizuho set a $148.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.53.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

