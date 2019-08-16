Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 1,874 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 854,554.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,324,000 after acquiring an additional 846,009 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $88.70. 3,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $97.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $11,620,204.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 290,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,118,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $6,141,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

