Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 2,900 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in VF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Get VF alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.51. The stock had a trading volume of 167,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,392. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.