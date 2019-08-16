ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Robert S. Swinney Sells 2,078 Shares of Stock

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Robert S. Swinney sold 2,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $343,244.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.70. 1,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,810. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.00 and a 52-week high of $312.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.09. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.81.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.13. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $1,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.50.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

