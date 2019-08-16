Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Trading 16.5% Higher

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s stock price traded up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28, 293,706 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 347,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ideal Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.