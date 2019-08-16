Ignition Price Hits $0.0874 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $89,275.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ignition has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0874 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00028292 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002390 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00144994 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003976 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,421.88 or 1.00632433 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000442 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,076,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,210 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

