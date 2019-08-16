Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) Receives C$41.62 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. GMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

IMO stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$32.47. 268,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,253. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$32.09 and a 1 year high of C$44.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

