Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.18% of Independent Bank Group worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.36. 7,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,111. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 52 week low of $44.14 and a 52 week high of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.69. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.05). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $145.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $7,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

