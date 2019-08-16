Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Industrias Bachoco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Industrias Bachoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Industrias Bachoco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Industrias Bachoco stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $59.63.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $879.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

